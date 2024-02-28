A week dedicated to ocean protection in Monaco

The event will bring together scientists, experts, NGOs and representatives of civil society to discuss ocean conservation - © Monaco Ocean Week

Monaco Ocean Week will be held from 18 to 23 March 2024.

Ocean preservation will be the focus of the 7th Monaco Ocean Week. Organised by the Prince Albert II Foundation, along with the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, the Monaco Scientific Centre and the Monaco Yacht Club, the week will kick off with the 15th Monaco Blue Initiative.

To mark the occasion, international experts and government representatives will discuss ocean governance, the sustainable and regenerative blue economy, and the role of the Mediterranean in the 30×30 roadmap for the protection of the ocean.

Some forty events are scheduled over the six days, including conferences, workshops, symposia, discussions, exhibitions, documentary screenings and awareness-raising workshops. These events are focused on preserving the oceans. The initiative promotes the exchange of knowledge, particularly through the presentation of innovative projects and environmental reports on the oceans.

The project’s themes include the reduction of plastic pollution at sea, the preservation of the planet’s marine resources, and sustainable tourism.

The full programme for the week is available on the Monaco Ocean Week website, along with registration forms for the events. Please note that not all events are open to the public.