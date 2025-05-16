Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge rewards four concepts to protect Oceans

The grand final took place at the Oceanographic Museum with many guests in attendance © Institut océanographique Monaco - Frederic Pacorel

A number of projects led by talented young people from around the world have just won awards for their bold, concrete solutions for protecting the seas.

The 8th edition of the Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge (MOPC) was held on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum. The competition, co-organised by the International University of Monaco, the Oceanographic Institute, Monaco Impact and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is aimed at students and young entrepreneurs from all over the world. It supports practical, innovative projects whose aim is to protect marine environments.

This year, projects were submitted by 138 teams from 129 universities, representing 66 nationalities. After two selection phases, six finalists were invited to present their concept on stage, in front of a panel of 16 experts from the fields of the environment, investment, innovation and the sea.

The MOPC singled out four winners this year:

Business Concepts Category: Cool Equity – Ashoka University, India

Sustainable, decentralised cooling systems for the seafood supply chain, reducing waste and overfishing.

– Ashoka University, India Sustainable, decentralised cooling systems for the seafood supply chain, reducing waste and overfishing. Startups category: Rongbient Biotech – Singapore-based company

Algae-based biological additives for shrimp farming, aimed at reducing CO₂ emissions and improving animal health.

CFM Indosuez “Coup de Cœur” Award : Izalgue – France (EIGSI / ESCOM)

Use of Breton green algae to create environmentally-friendly insulation materials for the construction industry.

– France (EIGSI / ESCOM) Use of Breton green algae to create environmentally-friendly insulation materials for the construction industry. Spotlight on Africa Award: Acquaden – Kenya

A sustainable mariculture business run by women, combining innovation in aquaculture, seagrass protection and coastal community empowerment.

The MOPC final is part of an international calendar featuring two major upcoming events: the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, on 7 and 8 June at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, and the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), from 9 to 13 June in Nice.

