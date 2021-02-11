











Calling all undergraduates, post-bachelor students and young entrepreneurs… entries for the Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge (MOPC) are now open. By participating in the fourth edition of this competition, young people will have the chance to pitch their sustainable business ideas to a jury of experts.

Since 2018, MOPC has been providing young people with the opportunity to showcase their sustainable business ideas. Over 200 students have taken part so far, all hoping to persuade a jury that their business has the oceans’ best interests at heart. Anyone entering the challenge must submit a business plan along with a one minute video explaining their concept and how it will positively impact the oceans.

Creativity and innovation are a must. Previous winners have come up with quirky new concepts, ranging from phone cases made of recycled ocean waste to high-end textiles produced from recycled plastics. Not only must competitors prove their commercial know-how, detailing a thorough business strategy and financial plan, but also bring fresh new ideas to the table.

How to get involved?

Applications are now open for the competition’s 2021 edition. Potential competitors must be a Bachelor, Master or MBA university student or a young entrepreneur. In addition, candidates wishing to present their vision for a more sustainable future should be fluent in English and prepare to apply online via the MPOC website.