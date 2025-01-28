Plastics management solutions, focus of “Bridging perspectives” conference

The event gave rise to a number of fruitful collaborations in favour of the environment.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation organised a working breakfast event to coincide with Prince Albert II’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos from 20 to 24 January,

Advertising

Organised on Friday 24 January in partnership with UnaTerra, the event brought together 30 international leaders of major companies to address the many issues surrounding plastic pollution, and solutions in particular. Creating a sustainable blue economy is one of the areas on which the Prince’s Foundation is focusing.

Taking action against plastic pollution

Plastic pollution has devastating consequences for human health and ecosystems, and current global efforts are failing to improve matters. It is up to the private sector, civil society and innovators to change things for the better.

“The involvement of economic forces is essential to solving the major crisis posed by plastic. I believe this investment, in turn, represents a significant opportunity for innovation, development, and progress. (…) (…) This is a vital threat, but we are not powerless against it: that is why we are here. To act, to mobilize the right means, and to rally goodwill. Because the means and the will exist,” Prince Albert II stressed in his opening speech.

First investment for Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s ReOcean Fund

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation also took part in several events related to the blue economy, including Monaco House, organised by the Monaco Government’s Attractiveness Department.