Monaco schoolchildren discover new marine protection technology

The school outing took place on the morning of 6 February.

Some of the pupils in class 7 A at Saint-Charles school, who are in charge of the Aire Marine Educative (AME – Educational Marine Area ), recently had the opportunity to learn about BRUV (baited remote underwater video technology), used to observe marine life in its natural habitat without getting wet!

Accompanied by the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature (AMPN – Monegasque Association for Nature Protection), they spent an hour filming with underwater cameras off the Solarium on the Rainier III sea wall.

The rest of the day was spent looking at the footage at the AMPN’s premises. Identification sheets in hand, the children were tasked with recognising the species they saw on film and analysing the differences between the different sites where the BRUVS protocol had been applied.

The aim of the “Génération 7” project is to provide pupils with new knowledge and help them think about future preservation measures to be implemented within the AME.

The underwater video system deployed in and around Monaco’s Marine Protected Areas is the result of a partnership between the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Community Jameel.