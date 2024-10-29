Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, WWF and Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation raise €600,000 for Mediterranean seagrass meadows

The 12th annual charity fundraiser dinner, hosted by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, took place on October 25, and raised an impressive €600,000 in support of WWF and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

The Sovereign spoke at the fundraising event © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Sir Stelios, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Dr. Adil Najam, President of WWF International, all spoke in person at the event, which focused on raising awareness and funds to protect the Mediterranean’s invaluable seagrass meadows.

Advertising

Seagrass meadows are critical habitats for thousands of marine species, while also helping regulate the climate by storing carbon. The funds raised this year will aid initiatives to preserve these vital ecosystems in the Mediterranean region, which are home to a rich diversity of marine life.

The dinner drew 50 committed philanthropists whose generous support made possible the donation towards environmental stewardship and marine biodiversity protection. They were inspired by the evening’s message: the urgent need for environmental protection and collective action.

Some €600,000 will go towards preserving Mediterranean ecosystems © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, WWF, and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will use the funds to continue vital work in preserving the unique marine landscapes of the Mediterranean.

Prince Albert II in Palermo for the Mediterranean