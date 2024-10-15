Prince Albert II in Palermo for the Mediterranean

The 23 CIESM member states are attending its 43rd Congress from 14 to 18 October.

Prince Albert II chaired a meeting in Palermo, on the eve of the 43rd Commission Internationale pour l’Exploration Scientifique de la Mer Méditerranée (CIESM – Mediterranean Science Commission), which will bring together hundreds of researchers and political decision-makers to discuss marine ecosystems and climate change.

He was greeted by members of the Board and the Rector of the University of Palermo, accompanied by Professor Massimo Midiri, Anne Eastwood, Monaco’s Ambassador to Italy, Laura Giugliano, Director of the CIESM, and Tidiani Couma, Monaco’s National Delegate.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

“The aim of the gathering was to take stock of the CIESM’s recent activities and to explore new opportunities for strengthening scientific cooperation on maritime issues in the Mediterranean,” states the Prince’s Palace in a press release.

Once the meeting was over, Prince Albert II visited Palazzo Steri. The fourteenth-century building is currently home to the rectorate of the University of Palermo. “An emblematic monument of Sicilian history, the palace is an important example of Catalan Gothic architecture and an essential site for understanding the periods of the Inquisition and medieval domination in Sicily,” adds the Prince’s Palace.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The Prince was then heading to the Palazzo dei Normanni, home of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, for the next leg of his trip to Palermo.