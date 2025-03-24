Princess Caroline graces “Aux Coeurs des Mots” contest

The Princess of Hanover presided over the prize-giving ceremony on March 19 for the “Aux Coeurs des Mots” (Words at Hearts) creative writing competition. Participants were asked to imagine themselves in a journalist’s shoes, meeting someone who has overcome discrimination.

Princess Caroline represented her brother, Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the non-profit, at the prestigious event, hosted by author Laurence Genevet. This was the contest’s 4th ceremony, on the theme “Ma différence, ma force” (my difference, my strength).

This year Lebanon was crowned as the overall winner of the competition. Romania came second, followed by Switzerland. Mauritius and France completed the top 5 in this exciting edition.

Before the ceremony, Princess Caroline stood for a group photo with the members of the jury, the guests of honour and the members of the non-profit, symbolising the collective commitment to the values upheld by “Aux Coeurs des Mots”.

Aux Cœurs Des Mots: a non-profit that promotes gender equality

Bridging cultural divides

As founder Hilde Haneuse-Heye said in a previous interview with Monaco Tribune: “if you want to change something, you have to target the youngest people possible.” Under the patronage of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, the competition takes place in schools where French is taught, a language that helps “forget about borders and unites different cultures.”

Princess Caroline: A life dedicated to expanding Monaco’s cultural influence