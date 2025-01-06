Princess Caroline: A life dedicated to expanding Monaco’s cultural influence

Over the years, the Princess of Hanover has become a natural ambassador for the Principality’s arts and culture.

From the creation of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo to the presidency of emblematic institutions such as the Fondation Prince-Pierre and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, Princess Caroline has spearheaded many initiatives to promote art, music and literature. Present at galas, concerts and inaugurations, she is actively involved in promoting the artists and events that enrich Monaco’s cultural scene.

Actions to promote culture

The Ballets de Monte-Carlo were born at her behest in 1985, realising a dream that was dear to Princess Grace and reconnecting with the legacy of the Russian Ballets that were so popular in the Principality at the start of the 20th century.

Through them, Monaco has become a major centre for choreographic creation. “When we launched Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo with Jean-Christophe Maillot, our guiding principle was to bring pleasure without trying to please,” Princess Caroline told Madame Figaro in 2020. Today, the Company is internationally renowned.

Her passion for dance took her further, however. In March 2023, Princess Caroline opened “Studio Caroline,” a new dance studio at the Princess Grace Academy. A former pupil of Marika Besobrasova, Princess Caroline practised the discipline intensively during her childhood and adolescence. She may not have realised her dream of becoming an étoile, but she turned her passion into a lasting commitment. At the head of the Academy, she is carrying her parents’ vision forward, providing young talent with a setting that is conducive to excellence and artistic fulfilment. “My good fortune here in Monaco is to be able to smoothe, ease and facilitate others’ creations. And to uphold artistic freedom. This is essential, it’s always been my main focus, and the battle is never won,” she explains.

In 1988, Princess Caroline was appointed Chair of the Board at the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco.. Created in 1966 by Prince Rainier III, the Foundation is dedicated to promoting the arts and culture.

With Princess Caroline as Chair, the Foundation continues to inspire and support new talent. The organisation awards literary, musical and artistic prizes every year.

At the 2019 ceremony, Princess Caroline was keen to honour the memory of her grandfather, Prince Pierre of Monaco, a great patron of literature and the arts, whose Foundation was created after his death by his son, Prince Rainier III: “It is always an immense joy and a source of pride. I’m thinking about my grandfather’s fabulous and rather impressive legacy. I’m fortunate enough to have very fond memories of him, and he often helped and influenced me. I think he’d be happy with tonight’s winner,” she said on stage, as reported by Point de Vue.

In 2024, Princess Caroline awarded the Literary Prize to writer Mathieu Belezi.

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline team up to present Prince Pierre Foundation awards

Princess Caroline and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, 12 June 2024 © Charlie Gallo / Monaco Town Council

On 12 June 2024, Princess Caroline attended the Rainier III Academy Gala at the Rainier III Auditorium. She supported the musical event along with figures such as Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy and Françoise Gamerdinger. The Academy’s top students, accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Thibaut Ponsin, presented a varied programme, showcasing the quality of artistic teaching in the Principality.

A number of high-profile events during her tenure

It would be impossible to talk about Monegasque culture without mentioning the Festival du Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo (Spring Arts Festival), which shines a spotlight on the Principality from March to April.

Initiated in the 1970s by Princess Grace, the major festival has been chaired by Princess Caroline since 1984. A veritable showcase for classical and contemporary music, the festival provides a rich and varied programme each year, paying tribute to masterpieces and contemporary creations.

Princess Caroline wanted the event to be open to all, so that everyone could discover the beauty of the works, past or present. This year, the festival pays tribute to composer and conductor Pierre Boulez.

Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline and Karl Lagerfeld at the “Cuba” Rose Ball in 2016 © Pierre Villard

Princess Caroline is also President of the iconic annual Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball). In 1954, the Société des Bains de Mer organised the first Bal de la Rose at the Sporting d’Hiver, under the artistic direction of Henry Astric, launching the festive season in Monaco. Driven by Princess Grace, the charity event quickly took on an international dimension.

Since 1983, Princess Caroline has carried on the tradition, adding a modern, refined touch, with the help of leading figures from the fashion world such as Karl Lagerfeld in the past and, more recently, Christian Louboutin.

The event has an original theme each year and draws celebrities from all over the world.

Major distinctions

Princess Caroline was honoured in 2005 for her contribution to Monaco’s cultural scene.

The Sovereign’s eldest sister was awarded the rank of Commandeur du Mérite Culturel (Commander of Cultural Merit) for her active involvement with the Prince Pierre Foundation, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Opera and the Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo Festival.

In 2015, the French Minister of Culture and Communication, Fleur Pellerin, awarded Princess Caroline of Monaco the insignia of Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters). It was a tribute to her longstanding and ongoing involvement in many charitable, humanitarian and cultural initiatives.

Princess Caroline and Fleur Pellerin, 21 January 2015 © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

In November 2024, Princess Caroline attended the launch of culture.mc, a website that focuses on Monaco’s cultural scene. The portal is available in French and English, and is the result of collaboration between the Direction des Affaires Culturelles and the Délégation Interministérielle de la Transition Numérique (Cultural affairs and Digital Transition Departments). It contains the calendar of concerts, exhibitions and other cultural events in the Principality.

Princess Caroline attending the launch of the culture.mc website on 7 November 2024 © Stéphane Danna / Communication Department

Traditional Order of Cultural Merit ceremony

Each year on 19 November, on the eve of National Day, Princess Caroline presides over the Order of Cultural Merit ceremony. It is the third highest award in the Principality. The Order was created by a Sovereign Ordinance, signed on 31 December 1952 by Prince Rainier III. The purpose of the Order is “to distinguish and reward individuals who, through their actions or teaching, have contributed to the development of the arts, letters and sciences in Monaco or who, even abroad, have contributed in these fields to the intellectual reach of the Principality.”

In 2024, her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi was made Chevalier (Knight) for her work on the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco (philosophical gatherings). The gatherings help to enrich the Principality’s intellectual life. Like her mother, Charlotte Casiraghi is fully committed to making Monaco a cultural powerhouse.

Princess Caroline presenting the Order of Cultural Merit on 18 November 2024 © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Successive generations of the Princely Family have always had close ties with the arts and culture. Princess Caroline, described as “the most elegant of women, royal and romantic, altruistic and bohemian” by Point de Vue, has naturally emerged as a major figure in the field. Thanks to her commitment, the Principality is now as renowned for its cultural events as it is for its prestigious sporting tournaments.

Princess Caroline attends an exceptional spiritual concert