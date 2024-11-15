Princess Caroline attends exceptional spiritual concert

The Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation put on a spiritual concert in Monaco Cathedral on the evening of Saturday 9 November. The event was dedicated to the Princess of Hanover, and featured the world premiere of a work by Valentin Silvestrov.

Monaco’s Notre-Dame-Immaculée Cathedral played host to a unique musical event organised by the Prince Pierre Foundation. An appreciative audience attended a spiritual concert performed by the Estonian choir Vox Clamantis, conducted by Jaan-Eik Tulve.

Advertising

Named “Signs of the Times – A Capella”, the performance took the audience through a poignant programme of sacred music, combining works by contemporary composers and a world premiere.

A world premiere for Silvestrov

One of the highlights of the evening was Valentin Silvestrov’s ‘Four Psalms’. Commissioned by the Prince Pierre Foundation, the composition is dedicated to Princess Caroline of Hanover, who was present at the concert.

Works by contemporary masters

Along with Silvestrov, the programme featured masterpieces by three Estonian composers: Arvo Pärt, a master of contemporary sacred music, and Helena Tulve, a composer whose poetic work enthralled the audience.

It was a solemn and spiritual moment, perfectly aligned with the Prince Pierre Foundation’s commitment to music, and in particular to the Music Prize it showcased this year.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline team up to present the Prince Pierre Foundation awards