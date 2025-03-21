In pictures: Prince Albert II presents Tony Parker’s yacht with ultimate environmental award

The former NBA champion has now made a name for himself in the field of sustainable yachting too, with SEA Index® certification, presented by the Monegasque Sovereign, for his M/Y Infinity Nine, a 35-metre yacht that is renowned for its environmental credentials.

Tony Parker received the SEA Index® certification from Prince Albert II, President of the Monaco Yacht Club, at an official ceremony in Monaco. His yacht, the M/Y Infinity Nine, built by AvA Yachts in 2022, has been awarded 3 stars in the SEA Index®, a rating system created in 2020 by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse.

Advertising

With a gross tonnage of 333 GT and flying the Yacht Club flag, it is the second vessel in the Kando 110 series. Designed as a compact explorer, it stands out for its exceptional transoceanic capabilities, with a range of over 6,500 nautical miles, a record in its category.

“Right from the design phase, we had a clear and determined ambition to build M/Y Infinity Nine, a yacht that would combine innovation and performance, with an environmental approach. This project proves that excellence is not only about pure performance, but also encompasses responsibility towards our planet. It’s having that sustainable vision from the outset that makes all the difference,” said Tony Parker.

@ Mesi BD / YCM

Yachting: SEA Index® introduced in 15 Côte d’Azur ports

Exclusive benefits for certified vessels

Owners of 3-star SEA Index® certified yachts enjoy a number of benefits, including discounts on mooring fees at the YCM Marina and in Monaco ports, priority access to moorings in 15 partner ports between Menton and Bonifacio, as well as in the Seychelles, plus discounts on insurance and on sustainability training for crew members.

© DA2AGENCY BD / YCM

A constantly evolving benchmark

Since September 2024, the SEA Index®, which has been awarded the CAPENERGIES label, is the first assessment tool to include fuel cell technology analysis in its CO2 certification. “Through SEA Index® certification, we are supporting shipowners in their energy transition, offering them a clear vision and a strategic advantage. Its deployment, beyond Monaco, unites a yachting community that is committed to preserving the Ocean,”explains Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Using a methodology that is recognised by the International Maritime Organisation, the assessment system expresses the environmental impact in grams of CO2 emitted per gross tonne per hour. It has already certified 55 ships, establishing itself as a benchmark for more environmentally-friendly yachting.

The Yacht Club de Monaco analyses the impact of geopolitical tensions on the yachting industry