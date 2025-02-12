Yacht Club de Monaco analyses geopolitical impact on the yachting industry

The Yacht Club de Monaco brought together key players from the yachting industry for its 17th La Belle Classe Superyachts Business Symposium, examining the impact of global changes in a rapidly evolving market.

The international yachting sector is navigating through a period of significant transformation. Red Sea tensions, Middle East instability, and the Ukraine conflict are reshaping traditional maritime routes. According to Ralph Dazert, Head of Intelligence at Superyacht Times, transit via the Cape of Good Hope has seen a dramatic increase, with superyacht crossings rising from 5 to 23 between 2022 and 2024, while passages through the Gulf of Aden dropped from 41 to 7 during the same period.

“Faced with geopolitical uncertainties, international yachting must not only adapt, but also anticipate,” explains Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco. This adaptation is particularly evident in changing buying patterns. While Russian client sales have declined, the market has shown resilience through growing interest from American and Asian buyers, particularly from India.

The sector demonstrates strong resilience with 192 new yacht sales over 30 meters in 2024. The Middle East continues its expansion despite regional tensions. “We are seeing an increase in the number of boats based in the Emirates. The Middle East continues to be a booming region for yachting,” confirms Ralph Dazert.

Economic prospects remain encouraging, driven by continuous growth in global wealth. According to Ernesto De Marzio, Managing Director at UBS Monaco, “the wealth of billionaires has doubled over the past decade to around $14 trillion, while the number of billionaires has risen from 1,757 to 2,682.”

The Yacht Club de Monaco maintains its commitment to responsible yachting, as evidenced by the awarding of SEA Index® emblems to two exemplary superyachts. The next milestone is set for March 6, 2025, with the 14th Environmental Symposium, demonstrating the industry’s dedication to combining adaptation to geopolitical challenges with ecological transition.

Key figures:

Global fleet: total number of yachts worldwide: 6,026 vessels

Superyacht construction Slight decline in current projects to 2025, particularly in the 30-40m and 60-80m segments Continued growth in the 40-50m segment 200+ new superyachts expected to be delivered in 2025

Key regions: North America: 25% of the world’s superyacht fleet (40m+)

Europe: 45% of the world’s superyacht fleet (40m+)

Middle East: Stable market with 15 new yacht sales (30m+) per year

Yachting Market Trends & Geopolitical Impact 226 new yacht deliveries (>30m) in 2024 – a record since 2010, despite increasing industry consolidation around a few large shipyards

Increase in speculative building: Around 1/3 of yachts currently under construction remain available for purchase