Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene help out struggling rugby players

Provale's first charity gala is an important step in recognising the challenges faced by rugby players at the end of their career © Éric Mathon / Prince's Palac

The rugby players’ union organised an exceptional evening in aid of athletes in difficulty, attended by the Princely couple.

On Friday 14 March, the Four Seasons Hôtel George V in Paris was decked out in all its finery to host the first charity gala organised by Provale, France’s national union of male and female rugby players. The profile of the major event was raised by the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, demonstrating Monaco’s ongoing commitment to sporting values.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene, in her capacity as President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, granted her High Patronage to the initiative, underlining her deep attachment to the fundamental values of the sport: respect, dedication and solidarity. Values which are perfectly aligned with the work carried out by her Fondation, which actively promotes education through sport and social inclusion.

Thierry Dusautoir and rugby’s elite united in solidarity

Thierry Dusautoir, former captain of the French national team, was the evening’s ambassador. Over 300 guests from the world of rugby and beyond were gathered for the occasion. They included world football champion Emmanuel Petit and Olympic champion Pascal Gentil, as well as Paul Willemse, Laurent Cabannes, Mathieu Blin, Philippe Saint André, Emile Ntamak, Hugo Bonneval, Dimitri Yachvili, Julien Tastet, Lenaig Corson, Jean Marcellin Buttin, Julien Pierre, Mathieu Bastareaud, Pierrick Gunther, Guilhem Guirado and others, all united for the same cause: supporting rugby players who are struggling.

Chaired by Malik Hamadache, Provale actively defends the rights of sportsmen and women, whether they are still competing, or retraining after their sports career is over. This is an essential remit, whose importance is often underestimated by the general public.

An exceptional auction to finance concrete actions

The highlight of the evening was an auction with everyone present enthusiastically taking part. Over twenty prestigious prizes were up for grabs: shirts worn and autographed by famous players, collectors’ edition rugby balls and unique works of art were all snapped up by generous donors. Paul Willemse, a member of the French national team and a native of Pretoria in South Africa, was at the top table, as was Antoine Zeghdar. The auction raised over 100 000 euros.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

All the funds raised will go towards Provale’s actions to help former players cope with difficult situations. Because away from the bright lights of the stadiums, darker realities can await: chronic injuries, difficulties getting into the work market or psychological problems after an intense sporting career.

Princess Charlene’s attendance of the event underlined her belief that sport is a powerful vehicle for integration and resilience. Her dedication, along with that of Prince Albert II, reflects the Princely couple’s will to support athletes throughout their careers but also beyond.