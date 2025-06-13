Prince Albert II receives prestigious Centennial Medal for ocean combat

The Sovereign was honoured on Wednesday morning by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution at a formal ceremony at the UNOC, in the presence of John Kerry.

Prince Albert II was awarded the Centennial Medal by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), in the prestigious setting of the UNOC in Nice, crowning decades of environmental advocacy. The exceptional distinction, awarded by one of the most eminent American oceanographic institutions, pays tribute to the Sovereign’s tireless efforts to preserve the oceans.

“It is truly a great honour to stand before you today to accept WHOI’s Centennial Medal from such a renowned institution, one that has constantly advanced our understanding of the ocean for almost a century,” said Prince Albert II, visibly moved by the award. The ceremony was attended by a number of leading figures, including John Kerry, former US Secretary of State and Special Envoy for Climate Change.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Science as a compass for action

The Sovereign took advantage of the platform to restate the philosophy behind his actions: “I know of only one way to overcome this challenge, and it is the one that I continue to pursue, as you do: the path of science.” This approach, based on rigorous expertise and indisputable facts, has guided the Principality’s environmental efforts for many years.

A fruitful partnership since 2018

The alliance between Monaco and WHOI is a long-standing one. In 2018, the Prince visited its facilities, in particular the Marine Biological Laboratory, establishing a partnership with his Foundation. “I witnessed first hand the quality and determination of your staff,” he said, stressing the importance of the scientific collaboration.

The distinction was presented during the United Nations Ocean Conference, where Monaco plays a leading role. The recent Blue Economy and Finance Forum in the Principality drew nearly two thousand individuals from one hundred countries, demonstrating “the ambition – and the possibility – of creating a new development paradigm capable of reconciling humanity with the sea.”