Prince Albert II talks to TF1 about family life, memories and regrets

Prince Albert II gave a rare and personal interview to 50’Inside on 14 June, in which he talked about fatherhood and the constraints on his private life.

The Sovereign invited 50’Inside inside indeed. Inside the Palace, that is, on Saturday June 14. It was a rare opportunity to learn more about the man behind the role. Prince Albert II opened up about fatherhood with touching sincerity. “This morning I had time to take my children to school. That’s enough to put me in a good mood for the day,” he told Isabelle Ithurburu. But these moments are few and far between for the Sovereign.

Two very different personalities

The Twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who have just turned 10, don’t always take kindly to media attention. “Sometimes they’d like me to stay out of the way a bit and let them go with their friends,” he admitted.

The Prince mentioned the contrasting personalities of his children: “Jacques is a little more reserved, more cautious about certain things. Gabriella is more outgoing. She already has a strong character,” he said.

He and Princess Charlene do their utmost to protect their children: “We want to try to keep them out of the media spotlight as much as possible. They have learnt how to behave in official situations, but there’s no formal training for that,” explained Prince Albert II.

Prince Albert II also mentioned some frustrations in the interview: “Sometimes, I’d like to be able to just walk down the street, without a security detail. Unfortunately, that’s now virtually impossible. I regret that,” he said. His time as a student in the United States is etched in his memory: “I miss my student years in the United States, where I had greater freedom,” he said wistfully.

Prince Albert II even shared his end-of-year traditions: “You can see me in the streets of Monaco on December 21 and 23” buying gifts for his children. To safeguard these precious moments, the Sovereign explains that he relies on meticulous organisation and knowing how to say no when necessary: ” You have to be organised. Sometimes you need to know how to say no, that time is set aside for family or friends,” adding “my parents taught us to accept these responsibilities while protecting our personal space and what little private life we can have.”

Childhood memories with Grace Kelly

The interview also revealed special childhood memories: “ I have extraordinary memories of the great names in cinema. Cary Grant, Alfred Hitchcock… My mother had kept up those friendships and I had the chance to be close to these people, to talk to them,” he recalled.

At the time, Hereditary Prince Albert dreamed of “being a cowboy or a soldier” before “becoming more realistic.” He was of course destined to become Prince of Monaco, a destiny that he now embraces as a family man, concerned to protect his twins’ childhood.

