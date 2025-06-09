Princely Family welcomes Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron for historic state visit

On 7 June, Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Prince Albert II in Monaco for a two-day State visit, focusing on Franco-Monegasque cooperation and ocean protection © Axel Bastello / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

On 7 and 8 June, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on a State visit that focused on bilateral cooperation and a shared commitment to protecting the oceans.

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were also on hand to greet the presidential couple in the main courtyard of the Prince’s Palace.

Princess Gabriella presented a bouquet to Brigitte Macron. Around sixty of the Prince’s Carabinieri in full dress uniform and sixteen firefighters carried out the honours, as the national anthems were played.

It is the first State visit to Monaco by a French President since François Mitterrand in 1984. The French heads of state Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande did visit the Principality, but in a less formal context.

The two-day visit, which precedes the 3rd United Nations Conference on the Oceans (UNOC3) in Nice, took place against a backdrop of joint efforts to preserve the seas. It coincides with the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, held in Monaco on 7 and 8 June.

Prince Albert II and President Macron held private talks before a state dinner in the throne room. The following day, they visited a thalassothermal company together, followed by a tour of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco and lunch with their wives.

Closer cooperation on the Ocean and bilateral issues

According to the Palace’s official press release, the State visit was an opportunity for Monaco and France to restate their shared commitment to protecting the oceans. A joint declaration was adopted, focusing on the fight against marine pollution and illegal fishing, and on preserving biodiversity.

The two countries also bolstered their scientific and environmental cooperation, notably through the Ramoge agreement and UNESCO’s work in Villefranche-sur-Mer. An addendum to the 1963 customs convention was signed, and progress was made on road safety and diplomatic representation.

In tribute to Prince Albert II, an underwater ridge in the Indian Ocean will now bear his name.

