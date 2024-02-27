RAMOGE photography competition opens

The RAMOGE Agreement launched the 3rd edition of its international photography competition on February 15.

Advertising

“RAMOGE – L’Homme et la Mer” (Man and the Sea) is the theme of the competition, which is supported by the Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP – International Federation of Photographic Art).

This year’s competition is split into four categories:

‘L’Homme et la Mer’, for shots taken in the Mediterranean,

‘Zone RAMOGE’, for photos taken between Marseille and La Spezia,

‘L’Homme et la Mer, le regard des nouvelles générations’, reserved for photographers under the age of 25.

and ‘Thème Libre’, an open theme category.

This edition’s jury includes internationally renowned photographers, such as Riccardo Busi (FIAP President), Greg Lecoeur (“Nature Photographer of the Year” – National Geographic, 2016), and Sergio Pitamitz (“Environmental Photojournalist of the Year” – NPPA, 2016).

VIDEO: Striking images of plastic pollution in the Mediterranean

The RAMOGE Agreement is an environmental protection treaty signed on May 19, 1976 between France, Monaco and Italy. Made up of a Commission, a Technical Committee, Working Groups and a Permanent Secretariat, it focuses on three major issues: integrated coastal zone management, pollution prevention and control, and awareness raising. The organisation encourages competition participants in to illustrate through their photographs the relationship between human activities and the Mediterranean, with its many facets.

Anyone can enter the free competition, which is now open for submissions. You have until September 15, 2024 to ‘give it your bet shot’.