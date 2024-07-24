Monaco Open Air Cinema programme announced for end of season
Come and enjoy the biggest blockbusters at Monaco’s open-air cinema this summer.
For several years now, the Monaco Open Air Cinema has been organising open-air cinema screenings on balmy summer evenings. This year’s line-up includes highly-anticipated releases such as Bad Boys: Ride or die, Challengers, Furiosa: A Mad Max saga, Dune part 2, but also The Count of Monte Cristo with the excellent Pierre Niney.
In August and September, film buffs can get a preview of Borderlands, plus the eagerly awaited It ends with us starring the American actress Blake Livelly, who is famous in particular for her role in the hit series Gossip Girl, and Blink Twice with Channing Tatum.
Cushions are provided so you can enjoy the feature film of your choice on Europe’s largest open-air cinema screen (220 m2) in total comfort. Please note: all the films are in their original version, with French subtitles for foreign language films.
Below is the screening schedule for June and July:
Below is the schedule for July through to September:
Practical information:
- Chemin des pêcheurs car park, exit level 2, 98000 Monaco
- Times: Films start at 10 pm in July; 9.30 pm in August and 9 pm in September.
- Standard price: €12/Students: €10
- “The Monaco Open Air Cinema” does not accept reservations and tickets can only be purchased on site (no online sales).
- For more details, call + 377 93 25 86 80