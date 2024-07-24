Monaco Open Air Cinema programme announced for end of season

The Monaco Open Air Cinema unveiled its programme for June and July © The Monaco Open Air Cinema

Come and enjoy the biggest blockbusters at Monaco’s open-air cinema this summer.

For several years now, the Monaco Open Air Cinema has been organising open-air cinema screenings on balmy summer evenings. This year’s line-up includes highly-anticipated releases such as Bad Boys: Ride or die, Challengers, Furiosa: A Mad Max saga, Dune part 2, but also The Count of Monte Cristo with the excellent Pierre Niney.

In August and September, film buffs can get a preview of Borderlands, plus the eagerly awaited It ends with us starring the American actress Blake Livelly, who is famous in particular for her role in the hit series Gossip Girl, and Blink Twice with Channing Tatum.

Cushions are provided so you can enjoy the feature film of your choice on Europe’s largest open-air cinema screen (220 m2) in total comfort. Please note: all the films are in their original version, with French subtitles for foreign language films.

Below is the screening schedule for June and July:

Monaco Open Air Cinema launched its 2024 season with a busy schedule in June and July © Facebook/ Monaco Open Air Cinema

Below is the schedule for July through to September:

The programme for the rest of the season © Facebook / Monaco Open Air Cinema

Practical information: