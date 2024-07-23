Over 1,000 people attend Promenade de la Mer inauguration in Menton

Yves Juhel, Mayor of Menton, cuttng the ribbon on the new Promenade de la Mer in Menton © Ville de Menton

This is the flagship project of the 2024 municipal programme for the town of Menton.

After almost a year’s work, the Mayor of Menton, Yves Juhel, inaugurated the renovated Promenade la Mer before a crowd of thousands, on 15 July.

Everyone gathered at 7 pm to witness the Mayor’s inaugural speech, the blue and white ribbon being cut and the plaque being unveiled. Afterwards, a complimentary lemonade was served in a festive and musical atmosphere. Then, at around 9 pm, the “Nuits au Soleil” evening got underway, with a concert by DJ Pete Kassidy on the water in the Baie des Sablettes. The inauguration ended with an ‘Electro Wave’ themed firework display over the bay.

Less concrete, more vegetation

The new landscaping, costing €6,780,000, includes some forty new trees and the planting of brightly coloured flowers. The aim: to de-mineralise some 2,000 square metres of concrete, greening the seafront.

The new area now includes restaurants, private beaches and shops, designed in the same vein as the Esplanade des Sablettes. Wooden decking, natural stone paving and new streetlamps have been installed. The buildings have also been repainted and the pedestrian walkway widened. This is sure to delight tourists and local residents alike over the 2024 summer season.

