Events

Traditional summer fireworks display returns to Monaco

By Théo Briand
Published on 22 July 2024
1 minute read
fireworks
The show can be seen from Quai Albert 1er - © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
By Théo Briand
22 July 2024
1 minute read

It will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 10 pm.

As every summer, Monaco town council has put together a packed summer programme of activities for all tastes and ages. After the memorable concert by Big Flo et Oli for the Fête de la Musique, Monaco is getting in gear for a series of events on the harbour.

This Saturday, a big pyro-melodic pop-rock fireworks display will officially launch the festivities on Quai Albert I. It will be set off from the Port Hercule dyke and the show will last around 16 minutes. Synchronised with pop-rock music, it promises, as ever, an explosion of sound and light.

A secure area with speakers on the quai Albert 1er will have six points of entry.

More summer events

And there are plenty of other events for you to enjoy throughout the summer on Quai Albert I. After the fireworks, a unique show with 800 drones will take place on August 9 at 10.00 pm, bouncy castles will be set up for two themed outdoor events: the first is a DJ party on August 3 and the second on August 17 is a ’90s/00s’ party.

Eagerly-awaited Monaco Méditerranée show returns end of July

Practical details:

Where: Quai Albert I
When: Saturday 27 July 2024 at 10 p.m.
Price: Free admission

Privacy Policy