Eagerly-awaited Monaco Méditerranée show returns end of July 

The 2023 edition took place at the La Condamine market © Monaco Town Council

It will feature different “villages” inside the Grimaldi Forum.

Under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the Monaco Méditerranée trade show will take place from 26 to 28 July 2024 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Showcasing expertise from the Mediterranean basin is the show’s objective bringing together a number of countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, including Monaco, Italy, France, Lebanon, Greece and Morocco. What’s on the programme? Art, fashion, crafts, lifestyle and gastronomy are all represented.

Over the three days of the show, visitors will be in direct contact with local craftsmen, producers, manufacturers and distributors, all passionate about their respective trades. They will be selling specialities so visitors can treat themselves or a loved one.

Other activities such as conferences and live music will also take place during the event.

Practical details: