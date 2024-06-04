Line-up for this year’s Fête de la Musique announced

The elected representatives of the Town Council and the heads of department during the presentation of this summer's events © Monaco Town Council

The traditional summer events organised by the Town Hall have been announced.

As every year, the Town Hall is pulling out all the stops to wow citizens and visitors during the summer period. This year’s headliners will be none other than everyone’s favourite brothers from Toulouse, Big Flo & Oli.

With the start of the Monaco stage of the Tour de France on 21 July, the summer events will take place over a shorter time frame, concentrated at the very beginning and very end of the summer.

Fête de la Musique – Midsummer Music Festival

On Friday, June 21, Monaco’s hills (and the rest) will be alive with the sound of music. A total of 17 groups will be performing in the streets of the Principality’s different neighbourhoods, from 5 pm to 11 pm.

The following day at 9pm, Big Flo & Oli will give a special concert at the harbour to celebrate music as well as the centenary of ASM Omnisports. The concert is reserved for Monegasques and residents..

Entertainment at Port Hercule

On July 27 at 10 pm precisely, the traditional fireworks will kick off the season on Quai Albert I and will be followed every weekend by free entertainment:

3 August: DJ party

9 August: Drone show

17 August: Soirée années 90s/’00s night

As every year, the harbour will also host a variety of daytime activities.

From August 1 to August 25, Quai Albert I will be awash with the traditional merry-go-rounds, go-karting, basketball courts, duck fishing, Ninja courses and a mini football field for the children.

Chalets and food stands bearing the ‘Grimaldi Historical Sites of Monaco’ label, will be available between 4.30 pm and 10 pm if all the activities make you peckish.

A raft of activities for children

Children’s evening events will begin earlier this year. From Friday, June 7, there will be Abracada’Bricks, followed by the Street Art Challenge Junior on June 8 and 9, the Splash Party on June 26 and U Sciaratu – the Summer Carnival on the Rock – on July 5.

During the music festival, on June 21, the little ones will also be entitled to their own event. Their disco is scheduled on the Rock from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Don’t miss out on the many activities planned by the media library, the Jardin Exotique, La Condamine market and the Rainier III Nautical Stadium.

The full programme can be found on mairie.mc