Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella enjoy family night out at the Circus

On Sunday 19 January, the Princely Twins attended the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival along with their father, Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, President of the Festival, and their cousins Camille Gottlieb and Bodie Wittstock. It was also an opportunity for the jury to present the artists’ awards.

The winners were announced

On the strength of four selection shows over the weekend, the jury, chaired by Princess Stéphanie, decided who should receive the prestigious Gold, Silver and Bronze Clowns.

CLOWN D’OR (Golden Clown):

Djiguites from Turkmenistan – Akhal Teke horses

China’s National Acrobatic Troupe

Flying Caballeros

Djiguites of Turkmenistan – Akhal Teke horses © Communication Department – Manuel VITALI and Frédéric NEBINGER

CLOWN D’ARGENT (Silver):

Scandinavian Boards

Trio from the Zheijang Acrobatic Troupe

Exotic animals from the Martini Family from Cirque Madagascar

Pastelito from Chile and Junior

BRONZE CLOWN:

Triple Breath

Duo Acero

Wolfgang Lauenburger

Alan Silva

Princess Stéphanie: “The Animals are artists in their own right”

© Communication Department

The winners of the 13th New Generation Festival, which features artists under the age of 25, were also announced:

GOLDEN JUNIOR:

Troupe Bud-X Roses

SILVER JUNIOR:

Trio Balkanski

Dmitro Onyshchenko

BRONZE JUNIOR

Troupe Erdene – Ultra Jumps

13th New Generation Festival © Communication Department – Manuel VITALI and Frédéric NEBINGER

The 47th International Circus Festival draws to a close on Sunday 26 January. Until then, there are performances every day of the week and tickets are still available! Head over to the online ticketing service to avoid disappointment!