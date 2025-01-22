Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella enjoy family night out at the Circus
On Sunday 19 January, the Princely Twins attended the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival along with their father, Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie, President of the Festival, and their cousins Camille Gottlieb and Bodie Wittstock. It was also an opportunity for the jury to present the artists’ awards.
The winners were announced
On the strength of four selection shows over the weekend, the jury, chaired by Princess Stéphanie, decided who should receive the prestigious Gold, Silver and Bronze Clowns.
CLOWN D’OR (Golden Clown):
- Djiguites from Turkmenistan – Akhal Teke horses
- China’s National Acrobatic Troupe
- Flying Caballeros
CLOWN D’ARGENT (Silver):
- Scandinavian Boards
- Trio from the Zheijang Acrobatic Troupe
- Exotic animals from the Martini Family from Cirque Madagascar
- Pastelito from Chile and Junior
BRONZE CLOWN:
- Triple Breath
- Duo Acero
- Wolfgang Lauenburger
- Alan Silva
The winners of the 13th New Generation Festival, which features artists under the age of 25, were also announced:
GOLDEN JUNIOR:
- Troupe Bud-X Roses
SILVER JUNIOR:
- Trio Balkanski
- Dmitro Onyshchenko
BRONZE JUNIOR
- Troupe Erdene – Ultra Jumps
The 47th International Circus Festival draws to a close on Sunday 26 January. Until then, there are performances every day of the week and tickets are still available! Head over to the online ticketing service to avoid disappointment!