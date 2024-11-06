Princess Charlene appointed head of Monegasque Rugby Federation

It’s a new era for Monegasque rugby as Princess Charlene is elected President of its Federation. The appointment is in keeping with her ongoing commitment to young people and to promoting the values of sport.

On Tuesday 29 October, the Monegasque Rugby Federation elected Princess Charlene as its new President, in a significant move for both the sporting body and the Principality. The election, hailed as a major step forward for rugby in Monaco, is testament to the Princess’ unfailing commitment to sport in general and rugby in particular.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Princess Charlene has managed to combine her love of the discipline with a deep desire to promote the fundamental values she considers essential: discipline, respect and inclusion. Her appointment as head of the Federation is not a flight of fancy, but the result of her constant commitment to young people and education through sport.

Engagement as a watchword

Princess Charlene’s impact on the sporting world is nothing new. In 2012, she founded the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity that promotes education through sport. One of its flagship programmes, “Sport and Education”, is about passing on the benefits of sport to younger generations , while instilling humanist and community values. The programme conveys a message of solidarity and mutual respect, and has already reached thousands of youngsters around the world.

In the same year, the Princess created the Tournoi Sainte Dévote (Saint Devota Tournament), an international U12 rugby tournament that draws children from all over the world to Monaco every year. The competition, a real showcase for the Principality, offers a unique opportunity for young rugby players from all over the world to meet, engage in dialogue and develop their love of rugby in an exceptional setting.

Discovering wheelchair rugby 7s with the Princess Charlene Foundation

New impetus for Monagasque rugby

Princess Charlene’s involvement in rugby in Monaco took a new turn in 2016, when she launched the “Rugby Exchange” programme. The ambitious programme gives young players the opportunity to discover other cultures and gain international experience, while at the same time building their skills in the discipline. The Rugby Exchange has become a valuable tool for promoting rugby on a global scale, encouraging diversity and openness to the world.

But that’s not all: in 2017, Princess Charlene created a Monegasque 7-a-side rugby team, called the Impis. The team takes part in prestigious international competitions such as the Melrose 7s and the Emirates Dubai 7s, consolidating Monaco’s standing on the world rugby scene.

Leading the way to unity and the future

Through her presidency of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, Princess Charlene aims to develop rugby in Monaco and promote local initiatives. She aims to support teams, coaches and volunteers in their efforts to grow the sport within the Principality. Through her experience and expertise, Princess Charlene pledges to be an active spokesperson for Monegasque rugby, working towards its recognition beyond its borders.

With the Princess as its President, the Federation will not only be able to structure itself more effectively, but also reach out to a wider audience, through innovative initiatives and international events. The Princess’ objective is clear: to have Monegasque rugby shine on the world stage, by cultivating the values of inclusion and respect that she holds dear.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene provides valued support to Monegasque rugby