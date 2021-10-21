











The Foundation organised introduction sessions to wheelchair rugby 7s.

Have you ever tried rugby 7s? This little-known sport, with seven players per team instead of fifteen, was in the spotlight on Saturday, October 9, an initiative of the Princess Charlene Foundation. The Wheelchair Sevens International Board and the French ‘Sport pour Tous‘ Federation were partners in the event.

Introduction to an exciting sport

To mark the occasion, participants were invited to discover wheelchair seven-a-side rugby. The participants were briefed on the rules of the sport and were able to try it out during a match. Children or adults, disabled or able-bodied: everyone was welcome during the introductory sessions. Entertainment and games were provided throughout the day.

Wheelchair Rugby 7s is the most accessible form of rugby for all types of players, and therefore the most inclusive. This mixed opposition sport advocates cooperation and mutual assistance within a team. It also allows able-bodied people to put themselves in the shoes of a person in a wheelchair, and thus develop a sense of empathy and understanding of the other person.