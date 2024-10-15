Princess Charlene provides valued support for Monegasque rugby

During the contest, Princess Charlène encouraged the students while stressing the importance of initiative and creativity in sport © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

On Monday 14 October, Princess Charlène visited the Collège Charles III, where she attended the selection of the new rugby jersey for the U16 Impis. Creativity and passion were the watchwords for the event, organised along with the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco and the Monegasque Rugby Federation.

As Princess Charlene looked on, over 80 pupils from Charles III College took part in a creative competition to design the new jersey for the Impis U16 team. The contest, organised by the Princess Charlene Foundation in partnership with the Monegasque Rugby Federation, gave talented youngsters the chance to express themselves through sport. It was open to classes from years 7 to 10 (US grades 6 to 9), on the theme of team spirit and a passion for rugby.

The selection took place in the presence of Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education for Monaco, Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Princess Charlene Foundation and Honorary President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, Thierry Danthez, Vice-President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, Pascal Granero, Director of the Princess Charlene Foundation, and Nicolas Bonnet, National Technical Director of the Monegasque Rugby Federation.

Princess Charlene, rugby ambassador

Princess Charlene’s presence at the event is testament to her personal commitment to the development of sport in Monaco. Like her brother, Gareth Wittstock, she has always been a fervent promoter of the values of rugby, such as respect, solidarity and teamwork.

A promising team

The Impis U16s, a team founded by Princess Charlene, is made up of promising young athletes from the Rugby Exchange programme. The project, carried by both the Foundation and the Federation, aims to train the next generation of rugby champions in Monaco.

At the prestigious 7-a-side rugby tournament in Dubai, the young athletes will have the opportunity to proudly fly the Principality flag along with their senior counterparts, forging a bond between the sport and youngsters.

A shirt that transcends borders

And it was Alfonso Esteves Marques, a year 9 pupil, who won the contest. His unique design will be worn by the young Impis at the Dubai 7s, due to take place at the end of November. The shirt will be signed by all of the team, as a symbol of the young players’ unity and dedication.

The Impis U16s will be making their first appearance in Dubai, and are ready to write a new chapter in Monegasque rugby’s history.

The winner of the contest, Alfonso Esteves Marques, a year 9 pupil.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Communication Department / Manuel Vitali.

