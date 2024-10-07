Princess Charlene in charity walk against animal abandonment

On Saturday 5 October, Princess Charlene again showed her commitment to animal protection by taking part in the Rokethon Race 2024. The charity walk, organised by the ROKETHON non-profit, took place around the Fontvieille marquee and drew a large number of participants, all driven by the same goal: to defend animal rights.

The Rokethon Race 2024 was more than just a sporting event: the walk was a powerful platform for raising awareness. With an alarming rise in the number of abandoned animals, both in France and worldwide, the aim of the race was to raise awareness about this important issue.

Advertising

Walking with her little black and white Chihuahua, Princess Charlene stressed the need to adopt rather than buy a pet. The Princess’s brother, Gareth Wittstock, was also there to show his support for this worthy cause.

Many important figures in attendance

Princess Naomi of Orléans, a ROKETHON ambassador, also took part in this first walk against animal abandonment. As she walked her dog, she met up with Prince Serge of Yugoslavia, son of Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia and Princess Maria-Pia of Savoy, on a day full of encounters and discussions.

The event also drew many animal lovers, underscoring the message that every gesture helps. Actor Chris DeRose, who has become a leading figure in animal activism, also supported the cause, emphasising the importance of everyone getting involved.

Together for a better tomorrow

By standing (and striding out) together, the participants expressed their determination to change mindsets and promote adoption. Initiatives like this one are bringing a future in which every animal finds a loving home that much closer.

Through her presence and dedication, Princess Charlene, President of the Société Protectrice des Animaux de Monaco (SPA – Monaco’s Animal Protection charity), continues to inspire a movement in support of animals, proving that compassion can transcend borders. Together, for a world where no pet is left behind.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène share tender moment as new Monaco SPA shelter inaugurated