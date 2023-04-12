Rugby 7s: Impis in historical Melrose Sevens win

The Impis pulled off an incredible win in Scotland, at the oldest rugby sevens competition.

In their first participation in the mythical Melrose Sevens, David Bogashvili and Nicolas Bonnet’s men defied the odds, overcoming the Samurai (26-12) in front of more than 10 000 spectators.

“It has taken us five years to get to this point and we did it,” Gareth Wittstock, honorary president of the Monaco Rugby Federation, told Monaco Info.

Monegasque training at the heart of the project

“I am so proud of the team, the staff and the coaches. What an incredible team! I’m lost for words, I am proud of us.”

Founded six years ago at the behest of Princess Charlene, the team comprises both Monegasque and international players. Two major objectives are now in store for the Monegasque players in the team: the Small States of Europe Games in Malta (28 May-3 June), and the European Championships in Serbia (4-5 June).

The Impis’ journey:

Round of 16: Victory against Hearts + Balls MB 7s (38-0)

Quarter-final: Victory against London Scottish Lions (26-15)

Semi-final: Victory against Sperenza 22 (24-17)

Final: Victory against the Samurai (26-12)