Princess Charlene looks stunning alongside Antoine Dupont at World Rugby Awards 2024
Princess Charlene, President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, made a big impression at the World Rugby Awards 2024 on Sunday 24 November. The ceremony rounds off the autumn rugby tour every year, in Monaco.
On Sunday 24 November, the Principality hosted one of the most prestigious events in the world of rugby in the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Étoiles: the World Rugby Awards.
It was a big night not only for the sport, but also for the Princely Family, with the presence of Princess Charlene, true to her passion for rugby and the recently appointed President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation.
Radiant on the red carpet
The Princess caused quite a stir on the red carpet in a dazzling evening outfit. Dressed in a black Alexander McQueen ensemble featuring a plunging jewelled bustier and a fitted blazer, the Princess caught the attention of guests and photographers alike.
Ahead of the event, Princess Charlène had already checked in with the rugby players, presenting the team shirts to Monaco’s U16s before they left for the Dubai7s.
Prestigious awards
The ceremony saw some of rugby’s most iconic figures honoured by Princess Charlene, including Antoine Dupont, captain of the French rugby team, who won the Rugby 7s Player of the Year trophy after an exceptional season, including the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Photo credits: Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace / Stéphane Danna – Communication Department