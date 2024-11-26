Princess Charlene looks stunning alongside Antoine Dupont at World Rugby Awards 2024

Princess Charlene, President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, made a big impression at the World Rugby Awards 2024 on Sunday 24 November. The ceremony rounds off the autumn rugby tour every year, in Monaco.

On Sunday 24 November, the Principality hosted one of the most prestigious events in the world of rugby in the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Étoiles: the World Rugby Awards.

It was a big night not only for the sport, but also for the Princely Family, with the presence of Princess Charlene, true to her passion for rugby and the recently appointed President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation.

Radiant on the red carpet

The Princess caused quite a stir on the red carpet in a dazzling evening outfit. Dressed in a black Alexander McQueen ensemble featuring a plunging jewelled bustier and a fitted blazer, the Princess caught the attention of guests and photographers alike.

Ahead of the event, Princess Charlène had already checked in with the rugby players, presenting the team shirts to Monaco’s U16s before they left for the Dubai7s.

Princess Charlène was joined by her brother Gareth Wittstock (far left), members of the WRA Council, Minister of State Didier Guillaume and SBM CEO Stéphane Valeri.

Prestigious awards

The ceremony saw some of rugby’s most iconic figures honoured by Princess Charlene, including Antoine Dupont, captain of the French rugby team, who won the Rugby 7s Player of the Year trophy after an exceptional season, including the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

To be eligible for the award, rugby union players must have played at least one year at international competition level. Votes are based on their performances in international matches, and not achievements in club rugby. Antoine Dupont, the French team captain, played a key role in his country winning its first HSBC SVNS titles since 2007, in Los Angeles and Madrid, as well as Olympic gold in Paris. The Princess presented the award to Maddison Levi, Australia’s prolific rugby 7s scorer, as Women’s Player of the Year. She set a new record in a single Olympic Games (14 tries), in addition to 69 on the HSBC SVNS 2024 circuit, the second-highest total in the history of the series, men and women included. 14 prestigious trophies for the best rugby talents in the world.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace / Stéphane Danna – Communication Department

