Princess Charlene fires starter gun for No Finish Line Monaco 2024

They’re off and runnning (or walking)! Saturday 16 November saw the start of the No Finish Line 2024 in the Principality. Princess Charlene, patron of the event, kicked off the charity race, which has become a fixture in the Monegasque calendar.

Accompanied by Minister of State Didier Guillaume and a host of VIPs including her brother Gareth Wittstock, Princess Charlene launched the 25th edition of the charity event, which runs until 24 November in the Fontvieille district.

With an ambitious target of 330,000 kilometres covered and 330,000 euros raised for the Children & Future charity, the No Finish Line 2024 is already shaping up to be a success. After 24 hours, over 12,000 participants had registered, and 42,128 kilometres had already been covered, an impressive figure.

In a spirit of solidarity, the endless race aims to support projects to help sick and underprivileged children. A wonderful display of generosity which promises to make an impression and exceed expectations again this year. It remains to be seen just how far the participants will go beyond the targets!

Princess Charlene with Ariane Favaloro, President of Children & Future, the non-profit that organises the race.

Photo credits: Communications Department / Manuel Vitali – Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

