“It’s essential when you’re parenting twins”: Charlene of Monaco talks about raising Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene opened up to Gala magazine on a number of subjects, in an interview published on Thursday 7 November. In it, she talks about her commitment to animal issues, her role as a mother and her battles.

As President of the Monaco SPA, Princess Charlene has made animal protection a priority since 2022. She inaugurated a brand new sheleter in Peille on 16 September, accompanied by her husband Prince Albert. “It took two years between laying the foundation stone and creating this ultra-modern shelter, built on a 3,750 m² plot of land. We have increased our capacity, and can now accommodate forty dogs and fifty cats. There is also an area dedicated to new pets and birds,” she said.

In fact, her love of animals goes back to her earliest childhood. “When I was a child, my family taught me about animal welfare and the fight against the mistreatment they suffer. We’ve always loved and protected animals,” said the Princess, mentioning her first dogs, Rhodesian Ridgebacks.

Raising almost 10-year-old twins

Jacques and Gabriella are heading towards their teenage years, as they will be celebrating their 10th birthday on 10 December. And like many parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene have some concerns. “We can already imagine what they’ll be confronted with… Today’s world is quite different from the one we grew up in. Children are so much more exposed to the media and technology. What they see and how they process information is so different from what we have known. I have to admit, it’s a lot of pressure.”

When asked how she copes with life as the mother of twins, Princess Charlene says that it is “difficult to find time to spend alone with each of them, but it’s essential when you’re parenting twins. The conversations I have with Jacques and with Gabriella are so different, as is the time I spend with them.”

Even at only 9 years old, the two children already seem to have developed their own character. “Gabriella is very inquisitive. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and observant. He’s more reserved, and is calmer by nature,” she said. Which shows how complementary they are!

Serene about the passing of time

A keen sportswoman, Charlène de Monaco continues to exercise by walking, cycling and swimming. The difference with her youth is the intensity she puts into it. “When I was young, I trained very hard and pushed myself to my physical limits. These days, I do it in moderation. Which is sometimes quite difficult because it’s in my nature to break records, win medals, go beyond my limits,” explained the former Olympic swimmer.

When asked for her definition of beauty, the Princess replied immediately that “it’s something imperfect,” adding: “Nowadays, I have the impression that there is a quest for physical perfection. It is obviously inachievable.”

Having spent her teenage years training for the Olympic Games, as she explained to Gala, she revealed that she is not afraid of growing old. She ended the interview by saying “I think you have to accept it. Chasing eternal youth is an illusion. I’m just trying to stay as young as possible in my heart and mind.” Spoken like a true princess…

