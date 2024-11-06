No Finish Line Monaco 2024: all you need to know about 25th edition

To celebrate its quarter-century, No Finish Line Monaco is again inviting as many people as possible to take part in the race, from 16 to 24 November. At the charity event, every kilometre completed is turned into a donation for underprivileged children.

With the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the No Finish Line is a unique type of race. The event encourages participants to walk or run as far as possible to support children in need. Thanks to the registration fees, donors and sponsors, Children & Future will donate 1 euro per kilometre completed to support projects for sick or underprivileged children. Participants can also pledge to donate €1 for every kilometre they cover.

The event will take place from 16 to 24 November in Fontvieille. To ensure everything runs smoothly, the organisers have asked people to heed the following instructions: walkers to the right and runners to the left, leave a lane free for runners to overtake (walkers should not take up the entire width of the track), do not cut across the track. Also, vehicles are not permitted to enter or park on the marquee esplanade. Finally, so as not to interfere with the ‘Nocturne’ race, pushchairs and pets will not be allowed on the track from 9am on Saturday 23 November to 9am on Sunday 24 November.

Princess Charlene, ambassador for 25th edition of No Finish Line

The 1140-metre course is open to all registered participants and can only be accessed via the “Chapiteau” (marquee) entrance on Avenue des Ligures. Barriers protect the entire course beyond this mandatory point of access. If someone breaks the rules by ‘jumping the barriers’, their laps will not be counted correctly and they may be penalised. The 25th race will kick off on 16 November at 2 pm.

The 2023 edition attracted 10,428 participants, who covered a total of 315,561 km. Over a quarter of a million euros was donated to fund around twenty projects for sick or underprivileged children. In total, almost five million euros have already been raised since the creation of the annual No Finish Line Monaco race.

You can pre-register and register for the 8-day event on childrenandfuture.com

Arthur Dias