No Finish Line presents 24th edition donations

The €315,561 raised on 19 November were allocated to a number of different projects concerning sick or underprivileged children.

1 km = a €1 donation. With 315,561 km covered at the 2023 edition, No Finish Line was again a huge success. The significant funds raised have made it possible to finance many iniatives to help children in distress. Whether for equipment for a school in Nepal, tandem skiing for children with disabilities, or prevention initiatives in schools, the donations cover care that is not reimbursed by social security agencies.

Advertising

Donations handed over to Thomas Rodier, president of the Wink Monaco charity, for eyesight and hearing prevention © No Finish Line Monaco

“Our motivation comes from seeing the happiness it brings them”

The 10,428 participants ran or walked their socks off on the Fontvieille circuit, over 183 hours – 8 days! They all had the same goal: to help children in need. For Ariane Favaloro, President of the Children and Future charity: “Our motivation comes from seeing the happiness it brings them.”

The amounts raised went to support 36 projects, mostly in Monaco (€141,733) but also in France (€54,586), Europe (€26,639), Africa (€72,603) and Asia (€20,000). Monaco Collectif Humanitaire was the main beneficiary with a donation of €80,000. The Monegasque charity has been funding heart operations for children at the Cardio-thoracic Centre for 15 years.

Children & Future also donated €20,000 to the Monaco Scientific Centre for clinical trials on a new molecule for paediatric brain tumours. The rest of the money raised mostly paid for sports, medical and educational equipment for different charities working in Africa, Asia and France.

Representatives of the beneficiary organisations receiving their cheque © Children & Future

Since No Finish Line was created, 185,000 participants have covered 4,800,000 km parcourus and raised 5,000,000 euros.

Save the date – the next edition will be held on November 16.

Article by Milla Lanciego