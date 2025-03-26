Thomas Brezzo, carrying Monaco’s unique voice in Europe

President of the National Council Thomas Brezzo represented the Principality at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Strasbourg, strengthening Monaco’s diplomatic position on the international stage at a time of growing geopolitical tensions.

On 20 and 21 March, the Monegasque delegation took an active part in discussions on three fundamental issues: safeguarding democracy, guaranteeing freedom of expression in times of polarisation, and violence against political figures. Thomas Brezzo took the opportunity to stress the Principality’s unwavering commitment to democratic values and the rule of law, while expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

Strategic bilateral trade

In parallel to the official summit, a number of bilateral meetings were organised with the delegations from Iceland, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium. The aim of these talks was to establish new parliamentary collaborations, in particular with the creation of working groups on shared topics. Particular interest was paid to artificial intelligence within the legislative process, a subject discussed by Cédric Braquetti, General Secretary, and representatives of other nations.

Stronger parliamentary diplomacy

President Brezzo also exchanged views with a number of leading counterparts, including Yaël Braun-Pivet (French National Assembly), Dalibor Riccardi (San Marino Parliament) and Greg Fergus (Canadian Parliament). These were an opportunity to outline Monaco’s institutional specificities and current legislative efforts.

The diplomatic mission is part of a new strategy launched by Thomas Brezzo, aimed at boosting inter-parliamentary cooperation and making Monaco’s distinctive voice heard within the European community – an approach that confirms the Principality’s determination to play an active role in today’s key debates.