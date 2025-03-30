Monaco in figures: Census 2024 reveals international microcosm

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) has published a portrait of its 38,423 residents in 2024, revealing exceptional diversity and demographic trends that are gradually reshaping the face of a cosmopolitan territory.

In this Mediterranean microcosm, Monegasques now account for almost a quarter (24.1%) of residents, with 9,262 individuals. ahead of French (8,473) and Italian (7,515) residents. British people make up the top quartet of nationalities (7.6%).

More surprisingly, Swiss and Russian residents have exactly the same percentage (3.1%), followed by Belgian (2.7%), German (2.5%), and then Portuguese and Dutch nationalities (both on 1.3%).

A selective migratory flow

Population growth remains measured, with only 56 new residents (+0.1%) over the past year. However, the new arrivals have an interesting profile: they come mainly from France (30.9%), the UK (15%) and Italy (9.4%).

An important detail: these figures indicate their geographical origin, not their nationality. Many people arrive from the UK with passports from other countries.

A changing age pyramid

These new residents are helping to bring down the average age of the Monegasque population. With an average of 44.6 (45.7 for men, 43.4 for women), they are slightly younger than the general population (47.3).

The current demographic structure shows a predominance of 50-64 year olds (23.5%), followed by 65-79 year olds (18.1%) and 35-49 year olds (17%). Young adults (aged 18-34) account for 15.8% of residents, while the under-18s make up 16.1% of the population. Over-80s represent 9.4%.

This demographic X-ray shows the enduring appeal of a country where diversity forges its unique identity.

