160 people obtained Monegasque nationality in 2024

Of the 160 new Monegasques, 98 became Monegasques by descent, 51 by marriage and 11 by Sovereign Naturalisation Order.

The traditional reception in honour of those who have acquired Monegasque nationality during the previous year was held on Thursday 6 March 2025 in the Wedding Suite at the Town Hall.

Also in attendance were Mayor Georges Marsan, along with elected Council officials Marjorie Crovetto, Jacques Pastor, Karyn Ardisson Salopek, André Campana, Georges Gambarini, Nada Lorenzi and Nathalie Vaccarezza, as well as Guillaume Pastor, representing the President of the Crown Council and, of course, the 40 recipients.

All those present received highly symbolic gifts from the Mayor. “As a souvenir from this reception, we are pleased to offer you a reproduction of the original document by the poet Louis Notari, who wrote the Monegasque lyrics of our national anthem in 1931, and the second booklet of Monegasque songs, recently published, which includes six songs performed by the Rainier III Academy Children’s Choir, accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra. And last but not least, a lithograph by Hubert Clerissi, who is the focus of a exhibition supported by the Town Hall, which still has a few days to run in the Quai Antoine 1er exhibition hall,” he said.

The Rainier III Academy Children’s Choir performed the Monegasque Anthem to provide a fitting end to the reception.

The three ways to become a Monegasque

Monegasque nationality is by no means acquired by residence or birth on Monegasque soil. It can be acquired if one of the parents is Monegasque (including in the case of adoption or birth in Monaco to unknown parents), by marriage after twenty years of cohabitation, or through naturalisation, which can be applied for by those who have been habitually resident in Monaco for at least ten years after reaching the age of 18.

