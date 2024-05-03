How to become Monegasque in 2024?

Want to become a Monegasque citizen? It’s not that easy! In Monaco, neither residence nor birth on the territory entitles the individual to Monegasque nationality. Here’s a look at the non-exhaustive list of essential prerequisites, which were met in 2023 by almost 9,200 people.

Advertising

If there’s a ‘golden ticket’ in Monaco, it’s becoming a Principality national. There are many advantages to becoming a Monegasque citizen: zero taxes, guaranteed employment and affordable housing.

In 2023, there were only 9179 monégasques in the Principality, as against 38,367 residents of other nationalities: in 2016, 9,286 Monaco residents were French, 8,172 were Italiens and 2,795 British citizens lived in the Principality, for example.

Living in Monaco, even without Monegasque citizenship also has tax advantages: individuals, apart from French nationals, who are domiciled in the Principality are exempt from any income, capital gains or equity taxes.

Is Monaco a great place to live?

Over 38,000 residents and only 9,179 nationals

In 2022, there was a greater proportion of female citizens, with women accounting for 5,263 of Monegasque nationals compared to 4,423 men. In 2019, 62.9% of Monegasque citizens were born in the Principality and 26.5% in France. 2.4% were born in Italy, 0.8% in America and 0.5% in the United Kingdom.

Camille Svara, acting Mayor, welcomed some 30 « new Monegasques » in the Wedding suite at the town hall ©Monaco town hall

Jus soli, jus sanguinis, and marriage

Simply living or being born in Monaco is not enough to obtain Monégasque citizenship. However, having blood relatives who are Monegasque nationals is one route; anyone born to a Monegasque parent will automatically receive the same citizenship. As for adoption, the same rules apply. Any child adopted by Monegasque nationals will be given the citizenship of their adoptive parents. Should a child be born in the Principality to unknown parent, they too will receive citizenship, by virtue of being born in Monaco.

Marriage does not immediately impact the nationality of the non-Monegasque spouse: marrying a Monegasque does entitle the spouse to apply for citizenship, but only after remaining married for 20 years, and as long as the Monegasque spouse did not obtain citizenship through a previous marriage. The ‘waiting period’ was only five years up to 2011, but was extended to twenty years in 2022.

Tax rules for French workers in Monaco

Requests for naturalisation addressed to the Sovereign Prince

Anyone who has lived in the Principality for over ten years, since turning 18, is able to make a request to change their nationality. Who decides if they are worthy of Monégasque citizenship? The Sovereign Prince. For people hoping to begin the naturalisation process, they must address their request to the Sovereign and meet two key criteria. Candidates must not be enrolled in military service in their home country and they must be willing to lose their current nationality.

On the flip side to all of this is the possibility of losing Monegasque nationality. If citizens join a foreign army or they apply for another nationality, then they will lose their status in the Principality. Additionally, anyone who has been adopted can choose whether or not to keep their Monegasque nationality, once they turn 18.