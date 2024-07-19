Tougher driving penalties in Monaco?

The Department of the Interior is considering new measures to curb dangerous driving.

The 2023 road accident figures for Monaco were published by the Police Department in February, and they made for grim reading. With three fatal accidents resulting in six deaths, road safety in the Principality had one of its worst years ever.

While the number of road accidents is falling, the number of cases of driving while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol soared from 101 in 2022 to 134 in 2023. One in three court rulings in the Principality concerned charges of driving under the influence. In view of this alarming situation, the Department of the Interior and the Police Department are keen to reverse the trend by taking measures to tackle high-risk behaviour on Monegasque roads.

A different picture depending on the driver and the means of transport

All things considered, the Principality is still a country where accidents are rare. Especially when compared to the Alpes-Maritimes in France, which experienced 53 deaths in 2023, according to its Road Safety observatory. If the comments we have received are anything to go by, residents feel generally safe here. “I feel very safe,” writes one reader, while another said, “Safe, yes! But there’s always room for improvement…” On the other hand, as in France, two-wheelers continue to account for the majority of accidents involving injuries in the Principality. Three out of four accidents in Monaco involve a two-wheeler. In the Alpes-Maritimes, two-wheelers are responsible for half of all accidents, according to the road safety observatory.

On the whole, residents agree that two-wheelers are dangerous. Lili writes that the main danger comes from “the large number of scooters in Monaco who don’t respect the regulations sufficiently.” We received many comments in this vein, mentioning scant regard for the highway code: “the only danger is from motorcycles and mopeds that overtake on the right and left, especially at rush hour.”

At the same time, they also agree that getting around on two-wheelers and particularly by bicycle is very dangerous in Monaco. According to our readers, the lack of cycle paths or where they are located make it hard to improve safety for cyclists. “The Albert II Avenue bike path in the Rocher tunnel to Port Hercules is quite dangerous, especially when you have to switch lanes,” says a reader. Another makes the same observation: “no bike paths, well there are a few, in some places like the one that ends right in the middle of the tunnel between Fontvieille and the harbour.” “The boulevard des Moulins needs to be resurfaced as a matter of urgency (…) There are subsidence holes along the entire length. It’s becoming very dangerous to cycle there…” warns another reader.

Although the Principality is well suited to pedestrians thanks to its wide pavements and lifts, building work is making journeys more difficult. Isabelle warns: “As a pedestrian, it’s getting more and more dangerous! The pavements are crowded, and we have to walk on the road because of some of the works.”

Are pedestrians safe in Monaco?

Four extremely serious accidents

In recent months, a series of fatal accidents have shocked the Principality, and prompted a reaction.

Monaco’s first fatal accident claimed the life of one person. On 7 January 2023, on his way home from the Orthodox Christmas celebrations, a man of Ukrainian origin driving a 4WD crashed into another man on a three-wheeler in the opposite lane. The tragedy occurred shortly before 11 pm in the IM2S tunnel and, sadly, the victim, who had not been drinking, died at Princess Grace Hospital. The culprit, who was drunk at the time of the accident and reluctant to cooperate with the authorities after the accident, was sentenced on appeal to 6 years’ imprisonment by the Monaco court.

Stéphane Meoli, meet the man keeping Monaco’s roads safe

The second accident took place in the Louis II tunnel. Three friends were killed on their way home from a night out at Larvotto on April 1st. The Audi Q3 crashed into the wall of the Rainier III auditorium. The force of the impact (the investigation revealed that the vehicle was travelling at 156 kph) caused it to burst into flames almost instantly. The driver had high levels of alcohol and cocaine in his blood.

The last fatal accident in 2023 was on December 17. Five students from the International University of Monaco were in a car. The drunk driver was driving at high speed and hit the wall at the exit of the Millennium tunnel in Cap d’Ail, costing the lives of two students. The driver, who was seriously injured, was charged with “aggravated involontary manslaughter and aggravated involuntary injuries” and is due to go on trial in the coming months.

The latest accident was on 3 March 2024 on the A8 motorway at La Turbie. A tow truck was responding to a vehicle that had already been involved in an accident, when another car mowed down two people and crashed into the tow truck, as Monaco-Matin reported. The second accident killed one person and injured six others.

Tougher penalties and greater awareness

Among the avenues being explored by the Department of the Interior are tougher penalties for speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and public drunkenness. Preventive alcohol and drug tests may also be introduced. These would be random spot checks, which already exist in France.

However, these changes will require legislative amendments. According to the Department of the Interior, “drafts are currently being prepared and should result in the presentation of a bill for the Government’s to decide on before the summer recess.”

Alongside these punitive measures, dissuasive and awareness-raising campaigns are already being aimed at all members of the population, but especially the youngest. While the Police Department is patrolling the country in order to be as visible as possible, the Monegasque police are also going into schools.

The partnership developed by the Directorate of Public Security with the “Be Safe” non-profit is another way of raising awareness of the risks of drink driving. The provision of free breathalysers in nightlife establishments is another initiative that has been introduced to change attitudes and make road users act responsibly.

Escota patrolman killed while attending accident at La Turbie toll

What are the penalties for road traffic offences?

Today, the penalties for road traffic offences vary according to their seriousness. They can range from a simple fine of between €45 and €600 for dangerous driving to a prison sentence or even the loss of ones driving licence.

It all depends on whether the offence falls under the Highway Code or the Criminal Code. All offences involving driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are covered by the Criminal Code. In these cases, the offender faces 1 to 6 months in prison and up to €9,000 in fines.

What’s the deal with two-wheelers in Monaco?

What are the alternatives to driving after a night out?

The authorities’ message is clear: the only way to curb dangerous behaviour is to respect the highway code completely. “Alcohol and drug use are a major danger and the consequences on the road are absolutely devastating. Discipline and common sense are valuable assets; we all need to act responsibly.”

The Principality is aware that alcohol is the number one factor in accidents, and is developing and supporting more and more solutions.

The best known: Be Safe

Since 2017, the non-profit, founded by Camille Gottlieb and four of her friends, has been developing an awareness-raising programme aimed both at young people and establishments that are open to the public. The charity offers to take revellers home free of charge in Monaco and neighbouring towns through a shuttle service operating from Port Hercule and Larvotto from 1am to 5.30 am

Night buses and on-demand buses

During the summer, the two night bus lines’ last departure is at 2.40 am (on Fridays and Saturdays) and they run every 40 minutes. The N1 line starts from the Albert II stop and goes to place des Moulins via the Stade Nautique, the Larvotto and Monte-Carlo. The N2 line runs from Monaco-Ville to the Jardin exotique via the Princesse Stéphanie, Monte-Carlo Tourisme and Pont Sainte Dévote stops.

As well as these night buses, the ClicBus is also available at night (until 2.30 am on Fridays and Saturdays) near all the stops in the Principality. It can be booked on the app or by phone, costs the same as a normal bus and gets you from A to B very quickly.

Taxis, more expensive but quicker

Taxi fares within Monaco are €18. Day or night, the price remains the same, and you can get home safely without waiting too long. Just call +377 93 15 01 01.

SAM, whoever’s driving isn’t drinking

Another method is to agree on a person who won’t be drinking during the evening and who will be responsible for getting his or her friends home safely. A tried and tested technique, which is perhaps less fun for the person who will be responsible for staying sober, but after all, you don’t have to drink to have fun.