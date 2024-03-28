Driver charged after crash killing two IUM students

Although under the influence of alcohol, the driver had not taken any drugs - © Monaco Tribune

The tragedy occurred on December 17, 2023, around 4.30 am.

Advertising

The investigation is ongoing, over three months after the violent collision that claimed the lives of two students and injured two others at the exit of the Millenium tunnel, near the border with Cap-d’Ail. According to Monaco-Matin, the public prosecutor’s office has confirmed that the driver, a 22-year-old Finn, has been charged by the examining magistrate with “aggravated manslaughter and aggravated unintentional injury”, and placed under the court’s supervision.

The driver and four female passengers, all students at the International University of Monaco (IUM), were in the vehicle. A first fatality was reported at the scene. She was a 19-year-old young woman from Kazakhstan, and a second death was announced a few days later. Taken to hospital in a serious condition after the collision, the 20-year-old student from Azerbaijan did not recover from her injuries.

Under the court’s supervision

When contacted in December, the public prosecutor told us that the driver was driving well over the speed limit, and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. An investigation was opened, but the driver, who was admitted to the Pasteur hospital in Nice, could not be questioned immediately by the police. The Monegasque daily reports that the man was finally questioned on Thursday, February 8 and charged on Thursday, March 21.

The public prosecutor’s office had requested that he be remanded in custody pending the court hearing, however the judge decided to place him under the court’s supervision, “with several obligations, including a €60,000 bond to be paid in instalments”, as reported by Monaco-Matin.