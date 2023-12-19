Monaco's Best
In brief

IUM student killed in Monaco car crash

monaco-night
The accident happened just outside the Millennium Tunnel, near the cemetery - © Pixabay
The collision “may have been caused by alcohol and excessive speed.”

A family’s life was changed forever on Sunday 17 December. An accident involving a single vehicle was reported on Boulevard Charles III at around 4.30 am, At the scene, emergency services and police officers made the terrible discovery that one of the passengers had not survived.

Inside the vehicle were the driver and four female passengers, all students at the International University of Monaco (IUM). The young survivors were quickly attended to by the emergency services, and two of them, whose condition was considered life-threatening, were immediately taken to the Pasteur hospital in Nice. The driver was transferred there during the day and the last passenger was admitted to the CHPG.

Monaco’s Public Prosecutor also informed us that an investigation is ongoing, in particular to determine the precise circumstances of the accident, which “may have been caused by alcohol and excessive speed.”