‘Handiplage’ at Larvotto: a 20th season of accessibility

Twenty years after its creation, the Larvotto handiplage – handibeach – is celebrating another summer season with greater accessibility and innovation.

Larvotto beach is again the setting for this long-awaited summer event. Until 31 August 2025, the handibeach area will provide the wherewithal to give people with disabilities special access to the pleasures of the Mediterranean. The 20th edition is a significant milestone in the Principality’s unwavering commitment to a more inclusive society.

© Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

Extended, continuous opening hours

After a successful trial in 2024, the scheme is offering extended operating times. On weekdays, from 10am to 6pm, and from 9am to 7pm at weekends and on 15 August, the new times will coincide with the presence of the Larvotto lifeguards, guaranteeing optimum safety.

Six PSC1-certified handibeach supervisors will be on hand to welcome visitors. Their expertise transforms a ‘dip’ into a moment of newfound freedom, as constraints disappear in the buoyant water.

Innovation for more comfort

This season has seen the introduction of some cutting-edge equipment: an accessible shower, an impaired-mobility seat, two adapted sunbed-type deckchairs and two new ‘waterwheels’. These technological innovations, along with mobility-impaired lifejackets, gel cushions and an icebox, are redefining norms in terms of comfort.

Started by the Department of Social Action and Assistance with the invaluable support of the Club Soroptimiste de Monaco, the scheme helps to overcome physical barriers so everyone can have their share of Mediterranean enjoyment.

Other beaches, such as the Sablettes in Menton, the Centenaire and Carras in Nice, the Berlioz in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin or the Marquet in Cap d’Ail enable frail disabled or mobility-impaired people to enjoy the seaside.