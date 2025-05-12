CHPG revolutionises access to care for people with disabilities

A silent but profound revolution is taking place at the Princess Grace hospital (CHPG), transforming the way people with disabilities are treated, thanks to an innovative charter that redefines inclusive medical excellence.

Driven by Dr Valérie Bernard, Head of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, and Damien Aime, Executive Assistant at Cap Fleuri, it represents a sea change in terms of inclusion. The multidisciplinary working group, including doctors, caregivers, administrative staff and user representatives, has created a new framework for adapted care.

This initiative aligns well with the national Handipact policy, launched in December 2023 by the Prince’s Government, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to making Monaco accessible to all.

Concrete measures, a humanist vision

Vague promises are not enough for the CHPG. Elegant and pragmatic solutions are being put in place:

A dedicated phone number (+377 97 98 82 88) and an online form help anticipate specific needs before the patient arrives at the hospital

Bespoke care pathways, tailored to each patient, replace the standardised approach

‘Reflex sheets’, which act as behavioural compasses, guide all the staff towards relational excellence

A welcome charter, set in stone, is the concrete manifestation of a promise of humanity and respect

Consistent care standards irrespective of differences

A new philosophy now prevails at the CHPG, where every detail counts: from the ideal height when addressing a person in a wheelchair, to articulating clearly for those with hearing impairment, as well as allowing guide dogs in all the public areas.

The transformation extends well beyond a mere architectural refit. It embodies a profound cultural metamorphosis, through which the patient’s self-esteem becomes a therapeutic tool in its own right.

The Prince’s Government celebrates these advances as early milestones in an ongoing thought process concerning access to healthcare. The charter is not a destination, but rather the start of a journey towards a Principality where medical excellence goes hand in hand with universal inclusion.