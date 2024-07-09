Monaco’s handiplage site returns with new features

It will be open all summer, until September 1, 2024.

It’s a moment that many look forward to! Disabled people can again enjoy free, easy and safe access to the sea as the handiplage season gets under way.

The one on Larvotto was reopened on Thursday, July 4 in the presence of Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, and representatives of the National Council, the Town Hall, the Department of Social Welfare and Social Services, the Department of Urban Amenities and the Public Car Parks Office.

“This service is for people with disabilities as well as the elderly, but also for children and teens who need assistance to swim,” said Christophe Robino.

New features

As for the past 19 years, a team from the Soroptimist Club Monaco and tiralos (bathing wheelchairs ) will be on hand to accompany you in the water.

This year sees a number of new developments, however. For example, there are two new adapted sunbeds and a handi-accessible shower nearby. The opening hours have also been extended as the site is now accessible from 10am to 6pm on weekdays and from 9am to 7pm at weekends. Signage has been improved around the Larvotto and in the car park near the reserved spots.

Other beaches, such as the Sablettes in Menton, the Centenary and Carras in Nice, the Berlioz in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin or the Marquet in Cap d’Ail enable frail, disabled or mobility-impaired people to enjoy the seaside.