Second young woman dies after Sunday’s accident

The IUM student died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in the collision three days previously.

The Principality is in shock. Families, friends, and staff are devastated following Sunday’s accident involving five young students at the International University of Monaco (IUM). After announcing the death of a passenger at the scene last weekend, the press revealed on Thursday that another victim, who had been hospitalised in a serious condition, had been unable to recover from her injuries.

We contacted Monaco’s Public Prosecutor following the report by Monaco-Matin, and learned that an inquest has been opened and that charges of “aggravated involuntary manslaughter” and “aggravated involuntary injuries” have been referred to the examining magistrate.

At this stage, the Public Prosecutor’s Office can confirm the identity of the deceased: the first, a young woman aged 19 from Kazakhstan who died at the scene, and the second, who was taken to the Pasteur hospital in Nice in a serious condition, was a young woman aged 20 from Azerbaijan.

Drink-driving at speed

We also know a little more about the driver: “he is a 22-year-old Finn,” said the Public Prosecutor, adding that he was driving at excessive speed and was under the influence of alcohol (but had not taken drugs). He too is being treated at the hospital in Nice, but has not yet been interviewed by the authorities. The two surviving passengers are of American and Italian origin.

On the boulevard Charles-III, at the exit of the Millenium tunnel, evidence of the collision is clearly visible and flowers, candles and messages have been laid at the foot of the scarred and blackened wall.

As previously reported, the driver and four female passengers were in the vehicle at the time. The young survivors were quickly attended to by the emergency services, and two of them, whose condition was considered life-threatening, were immediately taken to the Pasteur hospital in Nice. The driver was taken there during the day and the last passenger was admitted to the CHPG.