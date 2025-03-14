The innovative module was acquired and commissioned in December 2024 thanks to a donation from Dmitry Rybolovlev / From left to right: Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Mathieu Liberatore, Head of the Radiology Department and Chair of the CHPG Medical Committee, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, CHPG Director, Dmitry Rybolovlev, Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary of State, Robert Chanas, Vice-Chair of the CHPG Board of Directors © Communication department - Stéphane Danna

The AS Monaco President is furthering his commitment to the Princess Grace Hospital by funding cutting-edge technology designed to revolutionise patient care.

The Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) has entered a new phase in its digital transformation through the acquisition of the SmartSpeed module, cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to be used with its Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) equipment. Inaugurated on Wednesday 12 March 2025, not only does the innovative system speed up examinations considerably, it also improves image resolution, enabling doctors to make faster and more accurate diagnoses.

Dr Mathieu Liberatore, head of the MRI department, stressed the practical impact: “With this tool, we are able to increase throughput by around 30% compared with what we were doing before. Until now, we’ve been performing around 6,000 MRI scans a year. We’ve had it for about three months now, and over 1,500 patients have already benefited from the new protocol.”

Dmitry Rybolovlev discovering the Smartspeed module. The technology is only available in two hospitals in France and Monaco © Communication department – Stéphane Danna

A revolution that is particularly crucial for neurological emergencies

The innovation is proving particularly critical when dealing with strokes, where every minute counts. The SmartSpeed module drastically reduces examination time while maintaining and even improving diagnosis.

“The main benefit is that if an emergency doctor calls us with a suspected stroke, we can say ‘Get the patient to us straight away,’ practically in real time,” explains Dr Liberatore. “We can cut down examination time without losing out on quality. In the past, there might be a wait of up to an hour. And that has a real impact on the outcome.”

There is also a considerable benefit for claustrophobic or nervous patients. “You tell them: ‘It’ll take four minutes’, and they can handle that. Before, they had to hold on for 10 minutes. From the patient’s point of view, it’s a real plus,” adds the doctor.

The technological advance was made possible by a donation from Dmitry Rybolovlev, President of AS Monaco, a Monegasque resident and trained doctor. He attended the inauguration, and was able to talk to CHPG specialists and ask questions about how the new tool works.

“I would like to thank Princess Grace Hospital and its director Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, for allowing me to help modernise the CHPG’s technical equipment,” said Dmitry Rybolovlev. “As a trained physician, with an interest in new technologies, I know how important it is to diagnose medical pathologies quickly and accurately. It’s wonderful that Monaco now has new equipment that is capable of detecting a range of illnesses, including some very dangerous ones such as strokes. I am delighted to once again be able to help the Hospital and the Principality’s residents,” said Dmitry Rybolovlev.

An exceptional MRI setup

CHPG Director Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges stressed the importance of the new acquisition at the inauguration:“Thanks to this innovative solution, and to the generosity of its donor Dmitry Rybolovlev, the hospital will be able to treat a greater number of patients, reducing MRI waiting times and optimising the patient journey. The acquisition fits perfectly with our drive to improve the patient experience.”

The new module boosts an already impressive technological arsenal, as the CHPG’s MRI has been equipped since 2021 with HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound) guided by MRI, for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Only two hospitals in France and Monaco offer this.

Artificial intelligence, an essential asset for modern medicine

Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, also welcomed the step forward: “AI opens up considerable prospects in terms of predictive medicine and helping to detect pathologies at an early stage. This strategic investment, which has been made possible thanks to Dmitry Rybolovlev, whom I would like to thank warmly, illustrates Monaco’s commitment to excellence in medicine, at the crossroads of technological innovation and humanity, which must always be our guide.”

Christophe Robino with the CHPG medical staff © Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Dr Liberatore confirmed the growing importance of AI in medicine: “One of the specialities where these tools are having a major impact is in imaging. Being innovative often means introducing artificial intelligence.”

AS Monaco and its President, supporting the Monegasque health system

The donation is a further manifestation of a long-standing tradition of support for the CHPG. In April 2023, Dmitry Rybolovlev funded the restructuring of the emergency department at a cost of €1.8 million, enabling the adult and paediatric emergency departments to be housed in the same location and improving care for the 45,000 patients who visit the hospital every year.

Under his leadership, AS Monaco also keeps up a close relationship with the facility. In February 2024, the club inaugurated a red and white-themed reception area in the paediatric ward, with murals featuring the club mascot Bouba and emblematic symbols of Monaco. The aim of the project was to “de-dramatise” the hospital experience for young patients with colouring, games and cuddly toys for use as IV drip covers.

AS Monaco is also committed to other initiatives in support of the CHPG, such as regular blood donation campaigns and, since January 2024, a newborn welcome kit in the club’s colours for Monegasque or resident families.