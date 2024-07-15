AS Monaco rolls up its sleeves to give blood

On Monday, July 1st, several members of AS Monaco headed to the Princess Grace Hospital for a blood donation day. An exemplary effort that demonstrates the club’s commitment to this vital initiative.

AS Monaco once again demonstrated its civic commitment by actively supporting blood collection in the Principality, at a time when donations are more crucial than ever.

Advertising

Club members, ranging from coach Adi Hütter to Academy Director Sébastien Muet, took turns all day at the blood transfusion centre of the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG).

“AS Monaco’s support is important, especially at this time of year when we need to increase stocks in order to be able to get through the summer, when donations drop because of the holidays.

Our collaboration with the Club has enabled us to put on a great blood drive, coupled with communication about the importance of donating blood, the effects of which can be seen in the increased number of spontaneous appointments in the following weeks,” said Dr Mélanie Rinaudo, Head of Department at the CHPG blood transfusion centre.

Academy Director Sébastien Muet © AS Monaco

Given the ever-increasing demand for blood, the annual AS Monaco blood drive, organised for the third year running, provides crucial support for the cause. Despite these efforts contributing directly to Monegasque stocks, the CHPG still often has to turn to France to supplement its reserves.

“We need 5,000 bags of blood per year to meet all the transfusion needs of patients in the Principality. While we have seen an increase in recent years – 2,200 donations in 2023 compared to 1,600 in 2022 – it’s still insufficient,” adds the specialist.

AS Monaco coach Adi Hütter © AS Monaco

Slowly but surely

Fortunately, the results are starting to show. With more than 1,200 donations already recorded since the start of 2024, the combined efforts of the CHPG and the different Monegasque entities are raising hopes of a new annual record, if the momentum continues. A glimmer of hope for those who depend on the precious donations.

“Blood is essential for treating certain diseases such as myelodysplasia, for patients treated with chemotherapy following cancer or who have a haemorrhage,” Dr. Rinaudo continued.

“At present we don’t know how to make artificial blood on a large scale. Maybe we will one day, but for now it’s still science fiction. That’s why blood donations are crucial.”

For those who wish to contribute to this worthy cause, the Princess Grace Hospital welcomes donors throughout the year. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am to 2 pm, as well as Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm. And as Dr Rinaudo reminds us, every little helps to support the need for medical resources.

“We are doing everything possible to facilitate blood donation and access to the CHPG. For example, feel free to use our chauffeur service, set up a year ago, which enables all donors who so wish to be picked up at their home, driven to the CHPG and then taken back home.

“We have also developed an online appointment booking tool on the Monaco Santé platform, with a pre-donation telephone interview to save people an unnecessary trip if they have a medical contraindication.”, she says.

Everything you need to know about giving blood in Monaco