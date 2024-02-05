Everything you need to know about giving blood in Monaco

Dr. Mélanie Rinaudo-Gaujous, Head of Department at the Blood Transfusion Centre, answered our questions.

Last Thursday morning, there was a distinct smell of pancakes at the Blood Transfusion Centre (CTS). The Princess Grace Hospital had requisitioned some members of its catering team to provide a top-of-the-range snack for blood donors, in honour of Candlemas.

“This kind of event means we’re fully booked for the morning,” says Dr Mélanie Rinaudo-Gaujous. You may well have spotted an advert for giving blood around Monaco’s streets or on the bus. The CTS regularly invites potential donors to come forward. “We would need 26 donations a day to cover our blood requirements in the Principality.” However, the Head of Department informed us that, at present, the CTS is only reaching around 50% of that daily target.

You don’t need to wait until next Candlemas, you can come and give blood all year round at the CHPG! Our report below tells you everything you need to know about becoming a donor!