Do you have to be a millionaire to eat in Monaco?

The Principality’s reputation for being expensive is hard to shake off. But is this really the case, do Monaco stores only cater to wealthy customers?

Living in Monaco means enjoying an idyllic living environment: the seaside, constant sun, impeccable security and a fantastic health system. But paradise has a price tag and the cost of living is higher than elsewhere. The culprit is the price of real estate which impacts the rents of commercial premises.

Some of the highest prices in France…

Food prices can be steep in Monegasque supermarkets and markets, as Joëlle, one of our readers, tells us. She spotted an €8 melon, while Mina saw cherries at €26 per kilo. It’s no coincidence that the Casino in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin was voted the most expensive shop in France. The cost of their rent is part of the story, but some shops appear to adjust their prices according in line with the means of their customers.

Monaco residents frequently complain about prices in the Principality, especially for fruit and vegetables. We were told “the vegetable market is overpriced,” “prices are higher than in France,” “everything is too expensive,” “we aren’t all billionaires in Monaco.” Whether they are sold at the market or in supermarkets, our readers agree that prices are too high and some are calling for a Grand Frais to open. Quentin, for example, is in favour of the chain opening a shop, as are Catherine and “Mamie Coccinelle” who second the proposal.

Fortunately, the La Condamine market offers quality products particularly some producers like the Domenico brothers and Fabrizio Brunengo, as Joëlle, Jeannine and Vivi told us on Facebook.

But is it really true? Are Monaco’s supermarkets more expensive than neighbouring towns and the rest of the Alpes-Maritimes?

… but average for the Côte d’Azur

According to the interactive map by UFC Que Choisir (the consumer watchdog), which lists and compares the prices of supermarkets in the region, it is the Intermarché hypermarket on Avenue Saint-Roman in Menton that is the cheapest in the eastern part of the Côte d’Azur. According to their data, the average shopping trolley for a family in that shop comes to €535. Then comes the Carrefour TNL in Nice with an average trolley of €536, followed by the Nice Riquier Super U in with €544.

Not included in the UFC Que Choisir price comparison, the Carrefour at Fontvieille is not renowned for its attractive prices. Many find it too expensive and cite the lack of competition in the Principality as the main reason.

Shopping in Monaco: Spoilt for choice or lack of choice?

And yet, when comparing a selection of basic products (pasta, rice, olive oil, yoghurt, eggs, biscuits, coffee, fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, peaches, courgettes and aubergines), the price differences are not as large as one might imagine. Expect to pay €36.46 at the Carrefour store in Fontvieille, compared with €34.90 at the Carrefour TNL store in Nice and €37.32 at the Intermarché hypermarket in Menton.

Other ways of saving money?

For those looking for even lower prices, there’s always the Ventimiglia market in Italy, where fresh fruit and vegetables are available at more affordable prices.

How to visit Monaco on a budget

Hard discount brands are not legion around Monaco, however. The nearest Aldi is in Menton on the Avenue des Alliés and the closest Lidl is on the Avenue François Mitterrand in Nice.

The fact remains that while some products can be very expensive in the Principality, in most cases, the prices charged, for example by Carrefour in Fontvieille, for everyday products, remain in line with the average for other hypermarkets on the Côte d’Azur.