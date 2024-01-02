Shopping in Monaco: Spoilt for choice or lack of choice?

Here are some of our readers’ views on the subject.

While some liken La Condamine to rue Alphonse in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, and Monte-Carlo to avenue Montaigne, others rue the lack of shops selling shoes, decorative items and children’s wear in Monaco. But the main takeaway from our survey is a shared wish for more affordable prices.

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior… Monaco is certainly known for its luxury shops. For people with a comfortable budget, there are two main destinations for a shopping spree in Monaco: the Monte-Carlo Shopping Promenade, which starts at the One Monte-Carlo complex, passes in front of the Hermitage Hotel and then right along the prestigious Avenue de Monte-Carlo and Allée François Blanc, plus the Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo, in front of the Casino Gardens. New stores in a brand-new shopping section in the new Café de Paris will soon complement these two flagship addresses.

More affordable shops

But for those on a tighter budget, things seem to be more complicated, much to the regret of many of our readers, such as Isabelle: “Luxury shouldn’t be the only thing that counts, you have to think about people who come to Monaco for the day, and it would be nice if there were other outlets than Zara and Naf Naf.” No arguments from Jennifer on that score: “For women, there are practically only luxury or top-drawer brands left.” Clearly the only affordable ones are Naf Naf, Zara and Benetton. Too bad for the locals who don’t have the same means as the wealthiest people in the Principality.”

Sara would like to see more home decor stores, again with affordable prices: “We absolutely need outlets like Maison du Monde, where we can get pretty things for the house, perhaps for ourselves, but also as gifts without having to spend a fortune every time, or having to keep going to Nice or Italy. We also need a good pet food and accessories store that is not too expensive.” Annie basically leaves the country to get what she needs: “There is obviously a lack of affordable clothes shops. It is a real chore for me, but I need to go to Nice to shop for clothes and perfumery.”

Joëlle has also noticed many “Monaco-registered cars on Saturday mornings at French stores,” which doesn’t surprise her. “Quite frankly, other than Naf Naf, there are only luxury stores, there are no affordable shoe stores, and for children it’s the same story. There should be a Du Pareil Au Même, like there used to be a few years ago on the rue de la Turbie, a Tape à l ‘oeil and an Orchestra. That way, we wouldn’t have to leave Monaco to get clothes for the kids.”

Children’s shops

And Joëlle is far from being the only one to wish there were more stores for the little ones. Ana, for example, feels there is “a shortage of children’s shoe shops,” and is sorry “Capucine Enfants” shut down on rue Caroline. This is another reason many people have to go to the surrounding towns, like Alice: “it’s really complicated to get clothes for children in Monaco! We have to go online or to Nice. It’s a shame.”

Fontvieille shopping centre: Government wants to revisit the project

Sara also suggests a Zara, an H&M or a Benetton for children, as well as a Claire’s. “It’s great if you find a little section in Carrefour, for example,” she adds. “Du Pareil Au Même closed several years ago, IKKS junior will be gone soon, Jacadi and Kids016 are still here, but frankly that’s a bit on the light side,” says Jennifer.