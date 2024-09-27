Ventimiglia: population impatient to see change

Residents are eagerly awaiting the completion of major projects, but are at least hoping that the footbridge, which was destroyed four years ago, will be rebuilt as soon as possible.

New construction projects to transform Ventimiglia have been ‘blossoming’ all over the westernmost town on the Riviera of Flowers over the past few years. The spearhead is the Port of Monaco, inaugurated in July 2021. Since then there has been a long list of projects that are either under way, in the draft stage or a dream for the time being.

The most emblematic have been thought up by Monegasque resident Rob Thielen and his company Marina Development Corporation around the Monegasque port, with the La Rocca restaurant and the Borgo del Forte property complex comprising a 5-star hotel and luxury flats. An international campus is also planned further to the east of the city.

Marina Development Corporation: A key player in Ventimiglia’s rebirth

In April, the progress of these projects caused some controversy within the town council, with some members of the opposition questioning the public interest for Ventimiglia residents. In an exclusive interview with Monaco Tribune, the Mayor of Ventimiglia responded to concerns and set out his future plans.

But there are mixed reactions from local residents. Opinions are split between the hope of an economic upturn and the fear of rampant mass tourism.

Ambitious projects mixed with hope

When asked about the new projects, Barbara, a jeweller in the town centre, believes that “it’s a good thing! They definitely bring a certain prestige to the town.” She hopes they will “continue to develop,” and remains confident that her boutique will attract a new clientele once the 5-star hotels are built.

The sentiment is shared by Renato, a florist in the town’s popular indoor market, who sees the projects as an opportunity for economic growth. Unfortunately, there’s also a hint of bitterness: “the port is a good thing because it has been completed! Everything else is still kind of on hold, and the campus is also at a standstill. So nobody know if it’s going to happen or when it’ll be delivered. As for the rest, we’re running a bit behind in everything we’re doing. I’m sorry to say so, but that’s how it is…” However, the florist would be delighted to see a campus in the town: “It would be a good thing, especially as at the moment the site is closed off, lifeless and ugly . It would be good for the town, and for young people who want to study or stay here.”

The town wants to continue to live off 'convenience shopping' by Monegasques and French people

This feeling of unfinished business is shared by many residents who, like Emanuele, “hope with all [their] hearts that work can begin.” “I find it hard to believe they’ll be able to do all these things,” reads one online comment. “It’s never going to happen,” says Mariangela.

Danila despairs at the idea that they will just be unfinished projects like so many others. “Ventimiglia would benefit from regeneration, but I don’t hold out much hope,” she says, fed up, explaining that, in any case “the town wants to continue to live off ‘convenience shopping’, by Monegasques and French people.”

But the footbridge at least…

While the major projects seem over-ambitious to some, the residents at least hope that the footbridge, destroyed by Storm Alex, will be rebuilt as soon as possible. “But the footbridge at least…!” pleads one reader. Another writes ironically: “One day my bridge will come.” “In your dreams,” comments Carla.

What kind of tourism for Ventimiglia?

The type of tourism is a subject of debate. While Renato is convinced that “among all those tourists, someone’s bound to buy something,” Barbara, who runs a small restaurant in the town centre, is vehemently opposed to the projects, which she sees as “property speculation.” She fears mass tourism, which “is an ill wind” that “exploits people for the sole benefit of millionaires.” She believes that a different kind of tourism is possible for Ventimiglia, thanks in particular to all that the town has to offer in terms of its setting, such as “hiking, canoeing, sailing, etc.” She dreams of following the successful example of slow tourism in the Italian Piedmont, where tourism and respect for nature go together.